This week’s Star Student of the Week is Emi Gustafson of Longfellow Elementary School.

This 2nd Grader always works hard on her academics in the classroom and at home. Emi is known to also leave encouraging notes and cards to her fellow students.

Watch her segment now, and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms online at www.pvbank.com/student-of-the-week