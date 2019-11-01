Longfellow Elementary Students, Teachers have Fun Raising Funds for United Way

We’ve all heard the saying ‘here’s mud in your eye’, but what about a pie in the face?

That’s exactly what some teachers got at Longfellow Elementary in Scottsbluff Thursday afternoon as students gathered for Halloween activities including the Great Pumpkin movie and a student parade in the Gym.

1st Grade Teacher Angie Shaw tells us it was nothing but good fun for a good cause, and explains how it worked. “There was a bucket in every classroom, and each teacher’s students donated pennies, dimes, quarters, any amount of change, got the student one ticket to put into a drawing for their classroom,” said Shaw. “Then, at the end of this three days, we counted the money at each grade level, and any student who contributed an amount from a penny onward, we draw a name and that student gets to toss a pie at their teacher’s smile.”

Overall, the students at Longfellow brought in $1,206, and the teachers contributed $1,010 for a total of just over $2,200 for the United Way, whose theme this year is “Change starts here”, and Longfellow has piggy-backed on that idea with a slogan “Change grows here.”

KNEB.tv was there, and caught some of the fun!