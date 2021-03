It’s a wrap on the 7-scratch game for the Nebraska Lottery, with the final ticket with a top prize sold here in the Panhandle.

According to a post on the Lottery’s Facebook page, a winning ticket worth $14,777 was claimed last week.

The winning ticket had been purchased at the Pump and Pantry on Highway 20 in Rushville.

Lottery officials say if you happen to have other tickets for lesser prizes, you need to redeem them by September 7th.