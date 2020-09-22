Mainstreet Index Bankers Survey Improving but Still at Recessionary Level

Since falling to a record low in April of this year, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index has increased for five straight months, but still remains below growth neutral.

According to the September monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy, this month’s increase of just over 2 points to 46.9 represented the seventh straight month with a reading in a recessionary economic zone despite the increases over the past few months.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says 23% of bankers surveyed said local economies recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and 50% expressed optimism about the next six months.

For Nebraska , the index rose half a point to 53.4 as the state’s farmland price index fell nearly five points while the new hiring index soared by almost 24 points to 82.3.