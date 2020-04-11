Male Arrested for Felony Strangulation, Terroristic Threats

On Thursday afternoon, officers of the Chadron Police Department were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault which had occurred at the 100 block of Bordeaux Stree. Officers learned that the suspect of the assault had fled in a vehicle.

Officers continued to look for the suspect throughout the day and learned that he was headed back into Chadron at approximately 7 p.m. The suspect was stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol and detained until officers from the Chadron Police Department arrived and arrested 25-year-old Patrick Bordeaux.

Patrick Bordeaux was booked into the Dawes County Jail for the charges of Strangulation (Class IIIA Felony), Terroristic Threats (Class IIIA Felony) and Domestic Assault 3rd Degree (Class I Misdemeanor). Bond for Patrick Bordeaux was set at 10% of $10,000.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriffs Office.