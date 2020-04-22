Man Arrested After Stealing Car From Gering Gas Station

A 22-year-old man with a history of motor vehicle theft was arrested early Tuesday morning after stealing a pickup from the Cyclone Express Mart on 10th Street in Gering.

Court documents say that vehicle’s owner had went in for a cup of coffee, and when he was in the store heard tires screeching and someone was driving off in the pickup.

Police were able to track down the vehicle, and took Estevan Barriento Gonzales into custody. The Comm Center also confirmed that he has been arrested five times since 2018 for theft of motor vehicle, and has a warrant for his arrest out of Colorado for burglary and criminal trespass.

Barriento Gonzales was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on charges of: Theft by Unlawful Taking ($5,000+), Willful Reckless Driving, and Obstruction.

He was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in County Court, with bond set at $56,500. He’s scheduled to be back in court on April 30th for his preliminary hearing.