Man Arrested Following Altercation at Gering Residence

A 43-year-old Gering man is facing a variety of charges stemming from a Wednesday night altercation at his residence.

Court documents say Gering officers were dispatched to a home on 11th Street in reference to a fight that involved a knife. Police spoke with the victim, who said Johnathen Harris had instigated a physical altercation. While the two were on the ground, Harris reportedly pulled a pocket knife and pressed it against the victim’s stomach and threatened to stab him.

Another resident at the home helped get the knife out of Harris’s hand and police arrived shortly after. When police tried to escort Harris into their patrol unit, he reportedly resisted arrest and began kicking and fighting.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with: Use of a Deadly to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats, Assault, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest.

Harris was arraigned on the charges on Friday with bond set at $75,000 at 10%. He’s scheduled to be back in court on April 17th for his preliminary hearing.