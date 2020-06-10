Man Charged for Pointing ‘Weapon’ at Group of Mitchell Boys in 2019 Takes Plea Deal

A Scottsbluff man who had been charged after scaring a group of boys in Mitchell by pointing what appeared to be a rifle at them took a plea deal in his criminal case.

Following rejection of a plea in abatement last November, 40-year-old James Weimer entered guilty pleas in April to reduced charges of two counts of disturbing the peace and was fined $150 for each misdemeanor conviction after entering the plea agreement.

Weimer was originally charged with four felony counts of terroristic threats following the incident last September, in which investigators say he had confronted the group of boys who were playing in a yard and shooting pretend zombies with toy guns.

Authorities say the boys told them Weimer had passed in a vehicle, stopped and backed up, then told them they ‘shouldn’t point guns because I’ll point this at you’, and showed them what appeared to be a black, long-barreled rifle with a scope.

Investigators say following contact with Weimer after the incident, they found a black air rifle with scope in front of Weimer’s vehicle.