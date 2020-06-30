class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470332 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Man Taken Into Custody Following High Speed Pursuit in Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | June 30, 2020
Home News Regional News
Man Taken Into Custody Following High Speed Pursuit in Scottsbluff
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A brief high speed pursuit ends safely Tuesday morning in Scottsbluff.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Scottsbluff Police noticed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed as he approached West Overland. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. but the driver accelerated and began to weave in and out of traffic as he passed other motorists.

Scanner traffic indicated the motorcyclist turned onto  Broadway and then 16th Street. At that point the motorcycle chain broke, and the man attempted to flee on foot.

He was apprehended near the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 16th Street. Scottsbluff Police say they will release more information regarding this investigation later on in the day.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: