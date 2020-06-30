Man Taken Into Custody Following High Speed Pursuit in Scottsbluff

A brief high speed pursuit ends safely Tuesday morning in Scottsbluff.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Scottsbluff Police noticed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed as he approached West Overland. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. but the driver accelerated and began to weave in and out of traffic as he passed other motorists.

Scanner traffic indicated the motorcyclist turned onto Broadway and then 16th Street. At that point the motorcycle chain broke, and the man attempted to flee on foot.

He was apprehended near the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 16th Street. Scottsbluff Police say they will release more information regarding this investigation later on in the day.