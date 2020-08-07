Management Organization Addresses Apartment Resident Concerns in Sidney

Concerns about maintenance issues that had allegedly been unresolved prompted residents at the Western Heritage Apartments in Sidney to protest outside the facility Thursday, an action that led to a viral response online, as well as action by Housing Partners of Western Nebraska.

Social media posts showed residents on the sidewalk holding signs with messages such as “No respect” and “They don’t care about us”, and told those who made the online posts stories of instances where A/C units allegedly hadn’t been repaired in a timely fashion, or going several days without being able to use the toilet or shower due to plumbing issues.

Executive Director Nancy Bentley says once the protest was brought to her attention, she joined staff members in making a trip to the facility the same day to find out what was going on. “I visited with residents, so did our Property Manager, and then we did quality control inspections of the work orders that had been completed,” said Bentley, “as well as just talk to residents as we went around to see what concerns they had.”

Bentley says the review maintenance requests and records did not find any outstanding problems, with the possible exception of one recent plumbing issue that was addressed several times over the past week, and even had the plumbing contractor at the apartments the morning of the protest.

Bentley tells KNEB News there may have been a number of factors contributing to residents’ perception that her organization was foregoing or ignoring maintenance at the facility. She said one of the steps taken as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold may have had a large role in prompting the way residents were feeling. “We gave them a notice, hand-delivered to each door, that said ‘From this point on, March 16th, we’ll only be doing emergency work orders, to protect you, to protect the staff, but we still want to take care of emergencies, so please call us’,” said Bentley. “We did not have staff travel there until we had the office set up to handle those social distancing issues, but we’ve been there the entire month of July and so far in August once a week, and we haven’t had any complaints about maintenance.”

Going forward, a resident meeting has been scheduled to address concerns, but Bentley said most of those who she contacted did not have issues to report, and Friday the Maintenance Director was at the facility to follow up specifically on the recurrent plumbing issue and try to make sure there were no problems over another weekend. In addition, Bentley says a list of emergency and regular contact numbers was distributed, including her number at the housing authority, for residents to contact if and when needed.