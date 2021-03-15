Many Nebraska roads re-opened, several remain closed

Nebraska Department of Transportation officials made great efforts in opening several roads in the area Monday, one day after a powerful spring blizzard struck the region.

Many major roads were re-opened Monday, but several remained closed.

As of 5:45 p.m. Monday, Interstate 80 was open for all EASTBOUND travel in Nebraska, but was closed WESTBOUND at Grand Island, and likely would remain that way for at least another 24 hours.

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials said that I-80 will remain closed from the Nebraska state line to Laramie until at least 10 p.m. Tuesday night, as the worked to remove huge drifts from the road.

A similar timeline was given for Interstate 25, which is closed from the Colorado State line to Casper. WYDOT officials said that road would be closed until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Most highways in the Nebraska panhandle were open as of 5:45 p.m. Monday evening. The exceptions were: Highway 29, which was closed from Harrison to Mitchell, Highway 71, which was closed from Gering to Kimball, Highway 88, which was closed from Bridgeport to the Wyoming State line, and Highway 92, which was closed from Gering to the Wyoming state line.

WYDOT officials made progress opening highways north of the North Platte River valley Tuesday, but all highways south of that line remain closed, including US Highway 26 from the I-25 junction to Torrington, US Highway 85 from Nunn, Colorado to Torrington, and Wyoming state highways 213, 214, 215, 216, and 313.

Snow was falling over many of these areas during the day Monday, and an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow was expected in most areas by the time the snow ends Monday night.