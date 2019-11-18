March Trial Date Set For Kimball Man Charged With Killing Infant Daughter

A five day trial has been scheduled for a 24-year-old Kimball man charged with intentional child abuse in the death of his seven-month-old daughter.

Kimball County District Court records says Alexander Romero is set to stand trial in early March on the Class 1B Felony charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say on March 31, 2019, the infant was brought to Kimball Health Services and was unresponsive.

Romero gave police two versions of what happened to his daughter. In one he said she was injured when she fell off a futon. In the second he said he’d been “playfully running” with her when he tripped and fell. He told officers he placed her on the futon when he went to find his phone. He says she then fell.

The records say doctors who examined the girl say her injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall. The infant was on life support at Children’s Hospital, and doctors there noticed additional injuries to the girl’s liver and spleen.

A final MRI was scheduled to be conducted on April 3, and then the girl was pulled off of life support.

If convicted on the Class 1B Felony charge of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Romero would be facing 20 years to life in prison.