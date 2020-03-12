Mario Chavez Announced as Gering High School Assistant Principal

A familiar face will soon have a new role at Gering High School; Mario Chavez will serve as Assistant Principal and Career Pathways Coordinator at Gering High School beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

Currently, Chavez is the Dean of Students at GHS, but looks forward to the shift in responsibility.

“This allows me to continue working with the great team at Gering High School,” shares Chavez. “However, in the new position I will have more of an opportunity to focus on the growth of career pathways and work-based learning with students and our business community.”

Chavez grew up in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He has a strong background in education, previously serving as Residence Life Director at Western Nebraska Community College and Director of Reconnect at Scottsbluff Public Schools.

Chavez has been employed with Gering Public Schools since 2018, where he began as the Dean of Students for the Freshman Academy which transitioned this school year to Dean of Students for 9th-12th when grades were realigned in the renovated high school.

“Mario is an outstanding leader with a passion for helping students achieve their potential,” Principal Rocky Schneider shared in a statement.

Chavez has a Master’s Degree in Education Administration, a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Chadron State College, and an Associate of Arts Degree from Western Nebraska Community College.