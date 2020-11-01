Marketplace Notices Coming to Nebraskans Who May Qualify for Heritage Health Adult

Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion, known as Heritage Health Adult, began providing coverage to eligible Nebraskans on October 1, 2020. Nebraskans between the ages of 19 and 64 who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL) can qualify for Heritage Health Adult.

Currently, some Nebraskans have subsidized private insurance coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace (also known as the Marketplace or HealthCare.gov) who may now be eligible for Heritage Health Adult. Those who qualify for Heritage Health Adult will no longer be eligible for private insurance subsidies or tax credits in accordance with federal law. The Marketplace is sending a courtesy notice to this population requesting that they update their Marketplace application to see if they are still eligible for the private insurance subsidies.

A copy of the Marketplace notice and other resources are available online at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Medicaid-Expansion.aspx. Nebraskans who receive the Marketplace notice should visit HealthCare.gov as soon as possible to update their Marketplace application for 2020.

If it appears as though anyone on the Marketplace application could be eligible for Heritage Health Adult, the Marketplace will send the application to DHHS for an eligibility determination. After the application is received, DHHS will send individuals a notice if any additional information is needed for an eligibility determination to be made.

Heritage Health Adult covers similar services to Marketplace coverage, such as doctor’s visits, hospital visits, behavioral health, and prescriptions. Coverage through Heritage Health Adult is available at no cost and has little to no copays for health care services.

To learn more about Nebraska Medicaid visit http://ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call 1-855-632-7633 (TTY: 1-402-471-7256). In Lincoln, call 1-402-473-7000. In Omaha, call 1-402-595-1178.

For questions regarding Marketplace coverage visit HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325). Nebraskans can also schedule appointments with an assister. Assister information is available at LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov. To get help in a language other than English, contact the Marketplace Call Center.