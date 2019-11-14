McGrew Man Sentenced to 6 years in Federal Prison for Meth Distribution

A 57-year-old McGrew man has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison stemming from his 2017 arrest.

On September 1, 2017, Greg Reichert was arrested in the Menard’s parking lot after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator was serving a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failing to appear for speeding.

While inventorying his vehicle, they found 20 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, law enforcement made three controlled buys of methamphetamine (½ oz., ¾ oz., and 1 oz.) from Reichert in August, 2017.

Today, Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Reichert to 72 months in federal prison on his conviction of: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine (actual).

In addition to his prison term, Reichert will serve four years of supervised release following his release.