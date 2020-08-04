Medicaid Expansion Opens for Applications

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has successfully started to accept applications for Medicaid expansion, also known as Heritage Health Adult, this past weekend. Benefits begin on October 1, 2020.

Heritage Health Adult expands Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, the limit is an annual income of $17,609. For a family of four, the income limit is $36,156. It is estimated that 90,000 additional Nebraskans will be eligible though Medicaid expansion.

All participating Nebraskans will receive a robust and comprehensive services package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs. This is similar to insurance that some Nebraskans may receive through their workplace. Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, as well as over-the-counter medications.

Over the weekend and through Monday, 1,135 Medicaid applications were received. There were 1,550 phone calls answered by Medicaid call centers from Saturday to Monday.