Medical Marijuana Advocates Announce Plan to Draft 2022 Medical Cannabis Initiative

A day after the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled, in a 5-2 decision, to remove the medical marijuana constitutional initiative from the ballot, advocates for medical marijuana announced plans to look into the creation of a new ballot committee and petition to legalize medical cannabis in 2022. “With their ruling, the Court has made less clear an already confusing single subject legal standard. We are left with the conclusion that if you do propose an initiative, it must be simple and broad and have no limitations, even if they are natural and necessary to the single subject. We will take this all into account when looking into drafting new language,” said Senator Adam Morfeld, Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

Members of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana also plan on partnering with other advocacy organizations to inform Nebraskans on candidates and elected officials’ stances on medical cannabis legalization, including a candidate and elected official scorecard. State Senator Anna Wishart, leader of the medical marijuana ballot campaign and sponsor of previously introduced medical marijuana legislation, encouraged supporters to remain engaged on the issue and said, “If anyone thinks we are going to pack our bags and go home, they’re wrong and don’t understand why we fight so hard to legalize medical cannabis. Our home is Nebraska, and we are here to stay and advocate for parents and families who are watching their loved ones needlessly suffer. We will not rest until Nebraska enacts a compassionate medical cannabis law that provides relief to the people who desperately need it.”

Earlier on Friday, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana shared a response to the Supreme Court’s decision on social media and highlighted arguments made in the dissenting opinion supported by a minority of judges as well as Sec. of State’s Bob Evnen’s rationale for certifying the initiative for the ballot.