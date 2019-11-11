Memorial to Honor Chicano/ Mexican American Soldiers Unveiled in Scottsbluff

A memorial dedication ceremony was held today at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff to honor a select group of veterans who served our country.

The Chicano/ Mexican- American Military Service Memorial Dedication was spearheaded by the Scottsbluff High School Class of ’63 Barrio Veterans Group.

Today the memorial was unveiled to recognition the Mexican Americans and Chicanos who proudly served.

The monument reads:

Soldado Raso:

In remembrance of those who answered the call

To serve with honor and valor, leaving our families,

Our beloved mothers and our barrio communities.

Along the way, our strong faith in our religion,

God and our Lady of Guadalupe helped

Us face the sacrifices and the fear of dying.

We prayed to “La Virgen” to protect us

In battle and for a safe return.

We Answered The Call

This memorial is dedicated to past, present and future

Chicano/ Mexican-American Veterans from the North Platte

Valley who served in the United States Military

We came from humble beginnings- from barrios,

Beet fields, packing plants, railroad and other

Grueling jobs- and we did not hesitate to serve.

We brought our religious traditions, language and cultural

Heritage to the armed services experience.

Despite our history of second-class citizenship,

Our men and women rose to be our heroes.

Our stories stand as testament that

Chicanos/ Mexican Americans served, fought and

Died for our country.

With this memorial, we salute our patriotism

And celebrate our proud history of military service.

The names on and surrounding the monument might not be

Familiar to most, but to families, friends and fellow

Soldiers they represent our legacy.

Chicano/ Mexican American Veteranos will not be forgotten.