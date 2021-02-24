Men Arrested in January Sex Trafficking Investigation Have Cases Bound to District

The three individuals who were arrested following a multi-agency sex trafficking investigation last month in Scotts Bluff County have all had their cases bound over to District Court.

On January 29, 2021, James Gutierrez, Jeffrey Calder, and Justin Kumm were arrested following the execution of multiple search warrants in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Gutierrez will be arraigned in District Court on Friday on two counts of Sex Trafficking, and one count of 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault- all Class 2 Felonies.

Calder had his case bound over following Monday’s preliminary hearing in county court. He’s facing charges of: Sex Trafficking, two counts of Possession of a Short Rifle, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Kumm was also in court this week for his charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Possession of Methamphetamine.

District Court arraignments for Calder and Kumm has been set for Friday, March 5th.