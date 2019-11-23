Michelle Coolidge Joins TCD

Twin Cities Development welcomes Michelle Coolidge to their team as Project Manager.

Michelle has a history of being involved in the community. Raised in Bayard, she has served on the Bayard City Council and was elected Mayor in 2014. Well known in the community as a past Mayor of Bayard, Coolidge has also served as Chair of the Western Nebraska Economic Development Group; helping to create workforce housing for member communities and other collaborative projects for the region.

“I was on city council for six years prior to serving as Mayor. During that time, it became apparent that as much as citizens and elected leaders hope for a quick turnaround in the condition of their community, it’s nearly impossible if there are things missing that prevent anything from happening,” Coolidge said. “Out of that, I think the biggest thing I learned is that you have to be willing to put the time and effort in building the process. Growth of any kind in a community takes sustained effort.”

Michelle came to TCD from WNCC. As Administrative Services Coordinator, she was involved in many projects, one being facility operations.