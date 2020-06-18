Midwest SkyView added to Garth Brooks Concert Event June 27

Garth Brooks is set for a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America for one night only, Sat June 27th, 2020 and the Midwest SkyView Drive-In is one of them.

The concert was created exclusively for this event, making this a once in a lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company. “I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th at 12:00 PM 10:00 AM MT at Ticketmaster.com/Garth Brooks.

Tickets are General Admission and of Limited Availability. Each ticket will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

The gate opens at 7:30 pm, with the Garth Brooks drive-in concert starting approximately at 9:15pm

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In offers number parking with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions include hot concessions items (Hot Dogs, Pizza, Nacho & Hot Pretzels) with two ways to order, drive-thru concession, and online ordering with car-side delivery powered by Viaero, so come enjoy dinner & a concert at the Drive-In. No coolers, No Alcohol, No Dogs, No outside food. And yes, portable toilets are available!

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms.

Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales. In March, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is made possible with support from the Shane & Annette Aulick Family, StorAul, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, KNEB, R&C Crane Service, Scottsbluff Landscaping, DynaTech Electric, MC Schaff Companies, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, The Steel Grill/Weborg 21, City of Scottsbluff, Infinity Construction, Superior Construction, Sandberg Implement, Rusch General Contonstruction, VanPelt Fencing, H&H Ventures, Viaero Wireless, The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, Ryans Welding, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, National Endowment for the Humanities.