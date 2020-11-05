Midwest Skyview Drive-In Extends Season Through Christmas

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In is extending its season through Christmas. “If 2020 was a normal year the drive-in would have closed by mid-Sept or early October,” says Billy Estes, Executive Director. “But with the recent increases in cases of Covid-19 and the public health challenges of containing the coronavirus, the board has determined it is not yet time to open the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff. In order to offer programming, the drive-in season will be extended with some adjustments.”

Regularly scheduled film times will be Friday & Saturday nights, with special screening dates announced as scheduled. Weekend screenings will be announced on Wednesdays based on the latest weather forecasts, so some weekends will not have films due to cold or snowy weather.

Carhop / carside delivery service has been discontinued for the winter season. Patrons can still order online and walk up to pick up orders at the concession stand. Hot Chocolate & Hot Apple Cider will be added to the winter concessions menu.

Holiday Movie Magic movies will be shown at the Drive-In throughout December.

We are also offering the perfect company Christmas party location with social distancing built in –“holiday drive-in movie parties” please inquire for more details at 632-4311



Movie Schedule for Nov 5 – 7

“V for Vendetta”

Rated: R Run Time 2h 13m

Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V (Hugo Weaving) uses terrorist tactics to fight the oppressors of the world in which he now lives. When V saves a young woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) from the secret police, he discovers an ally in his fight against England’s oppressors.

“Toy Story”

Fri. Nov 6

Rated: G Run Time 1h 21m

Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position as Andy’s favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz thinks he’s a real spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy’s family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten) and reunite with their boy.

“Labyrinth”

Sat. Nov 7th

Rated: PG Run Time 1h 41m

Sixteen-year-old Sarah is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth.

Retro Movie Price: $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).

The gate opens each night at 6:45pm, with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown, at approximately 7:30pm

The MidwestSkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings have been expanded to include hot concessions items (Hot Dogs, Pizza, Nacho & Hot Pretzels) with two ways to order, walk up concessions and online ordering powered by Viaero, so come enjoy dinner & a movie at the Drive-In. Carhop / carside delivery service has been discontinued for the winter season.

While outside food is not allowed in the Midwest Theater building, the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is a little different. We ask you not to bring your own food, but if you do so, we ask that you make a $5 donation to the “High Five Club”. Your “High Five Club” donation will help to pay the expenses of running the Midwest SkyView Drive-In while also maintaining the historic Midwest Theater building and supporting the work the Midwest Theater does for the community. Additionally, $1 from each “High Five Club” sale will go to different community non-profit organizations that support feeding our community. Of course we encourage you to make a food purchase from our concession stand – 100% of the revenue from concession sales supports the nonprofit Midwest Theater’s mission! Please – no sharing of food with other vehicles will be allowed currently, due to COVID-19 restrictions. NO COOLERS / NO ALCOHOL