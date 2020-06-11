Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater Set To Open Friday

A new era begins Friday for Scottsbluff’s Midwest Theater with the much anticipated opening of the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater Friday, located across from the Western Nebraska Regional Airport entrance, just north of the water tower.

After last Saturday’s wind storm blew over the temporary screen used for their “pop-up” outdoor theater at Legacy of the Plains Museum, final work was being done on the site Wednesday morning as four large shipping containers were stacked to create the screen space at the new permanent airport location.

Midwest Theater Director Billy Estes told KNEB News everything was coming together for this weekend’s opening. Estes said it’s been a week of challenges, with their other screen going down and losing that screen material. But he said they had a second backup screen they had used before the permanent screen they had put up at Legacy of the Plains.

Estes says the parking lot layout was different than a traditional drive-in with spaces made a little larger so families can get out of their cars and have their own space to enjoy while maintaining social distancing.

The grand opening was delayed by a week to June 12, from its original opening date of June 5, due to unforeseen construction delays.

Thanks to many more community donations to help with the building of the new drive-in, Estes says the MIdwest Theater is reducing admission pricing to the SkyView Drive-In. Admission will be $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum of $10 per car), and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum of $15 per car).

Film schedule

Friday, June 12, “Field of Dreams” Rated: PG, Run time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Saturday, June 13 “Jurassic Park” Rated: PG-13, Run time: 2 hours 7 minutes

Sunday, June 14 “Grease” Not Rated, Run time: 1 hour 51 minutes

One free bag of popcorn per vehicle on opening night to the first 60 cars, sponsored by Chris & Michelle Lambert.

The gate will open each night at 7:30 pm, with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown.

The new venue will offer number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings will be expanded to include hot concessions items with two ways to order, drive-thru concession, and online ordering with car-side delivery. And yes, portable toilets will be available!

This new SkyView Drive-In venue will also host the Midwest Theater’s new twist on the traditional children’s Summer Movie Madness series, presented by Viaero. More information about Summer Movie Madness, including dates and family-friendly movie titles, will be released next week.

If you or your business is interested in supporting the Summer Movie Madness, or free community admission on a regular weekend night, or free popcorn, please contact Billy Estes Executive director for more information Billy@MidwestTheater.com.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is made possible with support from the Shane & Annette Aulick Family, StorAul, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, KNEB, R&C Crane Service, Scottsbluff Landscaping, DynaTech Electric, MC Schaff Companies, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, The Steel Grill/Weborg 21, City of Scottsbluff, Infinity Construction, Superior Construction, Sandberg Implement, Rusch General Contonstruction, VanPelt Fencing, H&H Ventures, Viaero Wireless, The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, National Endowment for the Humanities.