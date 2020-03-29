Midwest Theater and Legacy of Plains Hosting Additional Pop-Up Drive-Ups

The gates for the screenings will open at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. screenings. Executive Director Billy Estes says admission will be free, but parking will be limited to the first 60 cars.

“For patrons who have been missing Midwest Theater popcorn we are adding drive-thru concessions with a limited menu, we will only be accepting credit/debit cards,” explains Estes. ” These concession sales will help support the Midwest Theater while we are on intermission status. “

This historic throw-back to the days of the drive-in movie theater will be a little different. The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop a few guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for our community during this fun event:

THERE WILL BE NO BATHROOM FACILITIES OPEN ON SITE. Please use the restroom before you arrive.

You will need an FM radio to receive the movie sound inside your vehicle. Consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down your vehicle’s battery.

Please do not come if you or a member of your family is sick.

You will need to stay inside your vehicle at all times. For pickup trucks, you will need to remain inside the cab.

Only attend as a family/group who all live together. Do not stop and pick up your friends/family or other people who don’t live with you.

Please wait for an attendant to help you park to ensure an optimal viewing experience for everyone. Larger vehicles will be parked towards the back and sides of the parking lot.

There is a limit to the number of vehicles that will fit in the parking lot. Admission is first-come first-served until the parking lot is full. If we fill up and have to turn people away, we will look at hosting another “Pop-Up Drive-Up” screening.

If you have questions, call the theater number 308-632-4311.

Movie synopsis: A band of adventurous kids take on the might of a property developing company that plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way.

Special Thanks to the following for helping the Midwest Theater put the “Pop-Up Drive-Up” screening together: Legacy of the Plains Museum, KNEB / Rural Radio, Steve’s Truck & Equipment, Panhandle Public Health District. Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment.