Midwest Theater Bringing ‘Pop-Up Drive-In’ to Legacy of the Plains

The Midwest Theater and Legacy of the Plains Museum are teaming up to bring a bit of ‘normal’ to area residents with a announces a FREE “Pop-Up Drive-Up” movie event Thursday night.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says the 1985 family film “Goonies” will be projected on the side of a box truck for the public to enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle while maintaining a safe social distance.

Estes tells KNEB News his staff had been considering the concept before the virus pandemic, and now the timing seemed right. “We’ve kind of been working on it the last two or three days to make everything come together and give it a try,” says Estes. “We needed a place to do it, and Legacy of the Plains’ campus parking lot offers some topographical amenities that make it work, and they were very happy to partner with us.”

Gates open at 7:30pm with admission on a first come, first-served basis, an attendant will assist with the limited parking space and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Those attending must stay inside their vehicle passenger compartment at all times, no restrooms will be available, and a portable FM radio is recommended for sound. Attendance is limited to families/groups that live together, and those who may be ill and their family members are asked to stay at home.



Estes says you can pre-order limited Midwest Theater concessions online, including popcorn, before 4 p.m. at MidwestTheater.com, and orders would be delivered to your vehicle.