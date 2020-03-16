Midwest Theater suspends in person events until March 31

The Midwest Theater has decided to go into intermission and temporarily suspend all in-person events, after much discussion and weighing of options with staff and board members and consultation with the Panhandle Public Health District, beginning Monday, March 16, through March 31.
As a community-driven theater, the Midwest stated on it’s Facebook page, it is part of its mission to support the community and be a part of the public health efforts to #FlattenTheCurve and avoid overwhelming the healthcare systems. This is the best way we feel we can protect you, our valued Midwest Theater community, Midwest Theater volunteers and our Midwest Theater staff.
During the intermission, the Midwest Theater staff will continue to work on projects behind the scenes, getting ready for future events in the summer and fall. No walk-in business will be conducted during this period, but our staff will be available via phone 308-632-4311 or email Midwest@Nebraskarts.com.