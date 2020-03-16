Midwest Theater suspends in person events until March 31

The Midwest Theater has decided to go into intermission and temporarily suspend all in-person events, after much discussion and weighing of options with staff and board members and consultation with the Panhandle Public Health District, beginning Monday, March 16, through March 31.

As a community-driven theater, the Midwest stated on it’s Facebook page, it is part of its mission to support the community and be a part of the public health efforts to #FlattenTheCurve and avoid overwh elming the healthcare systems. This is the best way we feel we can protect you, our valued Midwest Theater community, Midwest Theater volunteers and our Midwest Theater staff.