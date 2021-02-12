Midwest Theater “MardiGras Mambo Live” Moving to Livestream

Due to the extremely cold forecast this weekend, an event previously slated for the SkyView Drive-In in Scottsbluff will now only be live-steamed by the Midwest Theater.

The Midwest Theater is excited to present “Mardi Gras Mambo Live” on February 13, 2021, via Livestream featuring one of our favorite Grammy Award-winning artists “Terrance Simien, and the Zydeco Experience” who have performed at the Midwest Theater multiple times over the years.

“With Mardi Gras parades, balls and tours all on hold until 2022, we teamed with Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience to offer some good old fashioned Mardi Gras fun, “because the music must play on” said Billy Estes, Executive Director of the Midwest Theater

This very special live stream concert event will be broadcast from Vermilionville Performance Center, Lafayette, LA on February 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST via Livestream.

Visit MidwestTheater.com to sign up for the Livestream. Admission to the livestream broadcast is FREE and provided by our 2020/2021 Performing Arts Sponsors.

For more information please contact the Midwest Theater 308-632-4311.

The Midwest Theater wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for the kindness of the following local businesses, corporations, organizations and foundations. Their support for the 2020/2021 season enables the Midwest Theater to continue offering quality programming: Platte Valley Companies, Quivey Bay-State Foundation, B&W Inc, Hampton Inn & Suites, Dr. Thom & LaRita VanBoskirk, Shar VanBoskirk, Soroptimist Scottsbluff Bluff County Chapter, The World of Arts & Music, Runza, Sam & Louies New York Style Pizza, JG Elliott Insurance, KNEB / Rural Radio, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will be closed the weekend of Feb 12-14 due to the cold.