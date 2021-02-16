Midwest Theater to Reopen Following Nearly Yearlong Closure

The Midwest Theater is excited to announce the re-opening of the Midwest Theater to host screenings of the Golden Globe Nominee film “Nomadland” on Feb 19-21.

After closing on March 16, 2020 due to Covid-19, the Midwest Theater has been working behind the scenes to be ready to open when the time is right. We are excited to announce the Theater will reopen Feb 19-21 to screen the new movie “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand. The Midwest Theater itself has a cameo role in the film, as well as a local cast of approximately 30 people and other locations around Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Nomadland: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern(Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

Rated: R Running time: 1h 47min

“Nomadland” has been nominated for 4 Golden Globes, as well as had another 117 nominations and already won 140 awards.

Nomadland showtimes

Fri, February, 19, 7:30pm

Sat, February, 20, 1:30pm & 7:30pm

Sun, February, 21, 1:30pm & 5:30pm

Tickets:

$4 per member or student under the age of 12

$7 per adult non-member over the age of 12

Tickets can be purchased at the door upon your arrival. Doors open 45min before show time. We encourage the use of contactless payments options.

Panhandle Public Health District has approved the limited reopening of the Midwest Theater with 125 tickets per screening as well as additional operational changes to go above the current public health requirements.

The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for our community while attending events at the Midwest Theater.

MASKS will be required for entry. Masks must remain on while in the lobbies, restrooms, and after the show when you are exiting. We kindly ask that they remain on while seated unless you are enjoying concessions.

PLEASE Do Not attend if you or a member of your family is sick.

PLEASE Only attend as a family/group who all live together.

Every other row will be blocked off on the main floor. PLEASE ensure that each family unit is sitting at least 6 feet apart.

The Midwest Theater is seeking community feedback as we look to fully reopen the Midwest Theater for future movies & events at the Midwest Theater. The Community is invited to take our re-opening survey by visiting MidwestTheater.com

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will be closed the weekend of Feb 19-21, but will reopen as the weather allows with new first-run movies.

If you have questions, call the Midwest Theater @ 308-632-4311.