Midwest Theater Unveils Plans for 2020-21 Performing Arts Season

We are excited to announce the Historic Midwest Theater’s 14th Annual Performing Arts Season! The Magic of the Midwest Theater is more than just movies. You’re invited to join us for these compelling and diverse performances on our stage and at the drive-in this season.

“Normally, during this time of year, we would be sending out our 2020/2021 season schedule of performances. But as we all well know, nothing is currently normal. The season will look and feel a bit different than it has in the past 14 years. We may be required to make adjustments to our schedule or other aspects of our work in the coming months to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and needs of the traveling artists.

For the 2020/2021 Season, we are taking a different approach and presenting three mini-series. In September-October, we will present 2 Drive-In Concerts at the ALL NEW Midwest SkyView Drive-In. We are planning in the months of December-February to host 3 artists, and 3 shows March thru May at the Midwest Theater.” Said Billy Estes, Executive Director of the Midwest Theater, “I can’t wait to have our community safely attending events at the Midwest Theater again. We will be announcing artists who will be performing from December thru May as those dates draw near. Midwest Theater members & past season ticket holders will be given seating preferences at the theater & an advance ticket purchase window.”

The first 2 shows will be offered at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In. Come enjoy two great shows on a fall evening with LIVE Artists performing at the Drive-In ON STAGE while simultaneously being projected onto the BIG Drive-IN screen.

Billy & The Downliners, Sept 10, 2020 7:30pm

Simply put, Billy & The Downliners present a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza! You’ll have the chance to hear your favorite rock songs played with the energy and enthusiasm that these classic gems deserve. Billy and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will take you on a journey from the 50s rock and roll of Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the psychedelic 60s of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and a string of one-hit wonders. Billy and his amazing band also capture the sounds of the 70s with Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano men – Billy and Elton. From American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between, Billy & The Downliners have the unique ability to take on the personality of the audience, making each performance a one of a kind!

Farewell Angelina, Oct 22, 2020 7:30pm

Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board. Roughstock calls them a “Superstar Act…with Killer Songs”, and Rolling Stone says, “Wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass…deft playing…into one sonic knockout punch”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug 27 at 1pm online at MidwestTheater.com or by phone 1-4pm Tues, Wed & Thurs. The Midwest Theater office is still closed to walk-in traffic. All Tickets will be delivered electronically and we will have contactless redemption at the point of entry at the concerts.

Prices are as follows: Midwest Theater Members: $27.00 one show or $50 for both shows per patron. Non-Midwest Theater Members: $35.00 one show or $65 for both shows per patron. All Tickets are general admission, first-come, first-serve to park. VIP Parking Option*: $100.00 per Premium Parking spot. Each spot includes a Concessions Party Pack & Picnic Table for use during the show. *Does Not Include Tickets. A limited number of tickets will be sold to each show.

The Midwest Theater wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for the kindness of the following local businesses, corporations, organizations, and foundations. Their support for the 2020/2021 season enables the Midwest Theater to continue offering the quality programming for which the Midwest Theater has become known.