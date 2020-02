This Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week got the nod for taking a stand against bullying.

Minatare 6th Grader Noah Manka was nominated by teacher Julie Lacy, and this week PVC Associate Garrett Jackson was on hand to honor Noah for being an all around great kid.

Watch his segment now, and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next PVC Star Student of the Week.