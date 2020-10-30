Minatare Man Accused of Assault, Sexual Assault of Teen

A 19-year-old Minatare man has been charged with three felonies following a Scottsbluff Police investigation of a child abuse report made this month.

Mauricio Warfield has been charged with one count of first degree sexual assault on a minor, and two counts of assault by strangulation or suffocation.

Court records say during a CAPStone interview, the victim, who was 14 at the time, detailed two assaults in July that took place after the girl had met Warfield through Snapchat.

The victim said in the first incident, the pair met at a public space and during an embrace Warfield grabbed her around the throat and began to squeeze.

The girl said during a second encounter involving the basement of a Scottsbluff residence, Warfield again grabbed her around the neck and squeezed, and that a sexual assault took place that was interrupted when the suspect heard footsteps upstairs.

Preliminary bond in the case was set at $300,000, with Warfield scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.