Minatare Man Facing Drug and Weapons Charges

A probation search on a 52-year-old Minatare man results in his arrest and four felony charges.

Court records show that on Friday, District 12 probation conducted a search at Anthony Woodard’s residence. During the search, authorities found a rifle and ammo, a pole with a long blade, and suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Woodard says that he shares the home with girlfriend Feather Abbott, and she admitted ownership to the marijuana and paraphernalia. Both denied knowing anything about the methamphetamine.

Woodard was arrested on the following charges and was arraigned Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court:

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- Class 1D Felony

Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm- Class 2A Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class 4 Felony

Feather Abbott was arrested and on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was found guilty and sentenced to a total of $800 in fines plus the four days of jail already served.

Woodard will be back in court on March 27th for his preliminary hearing to see if there’s enough evidence to bind the case over to District Court.