Minatare Public Schools Making Switch to Full Remote Learning

Minatare Public Schools has decided they will move to full remote learning starting next Monday and continuing into the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Superintendent Tim Cody tells KNEB News just like the rest of the Panhandle, the district is seeing an increase in virus cases among students and staff.

“Luckily we’re following a hybrid model where we’ve been doing remote learning all along, just in an alternate setting,” explains Supt. Cody. “So the teachers are already used to that delivery model. I’m just hoping we can get healthy in the school system.”

Cody says the plan is to return to their hybrid model of alternating days on the Monday after the break, but that will depend on how cases trend in the area.

He says he hopes the general public will do their part and follow all the recommended guidelines for helping reduce the spread of COVID.