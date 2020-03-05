Minatare’s Julie Lacy Named FSB Community Champion

Julie’s relentless efforts have helped create the Minatare Youth Sports programs.

It took just about two years, but now Minatare students now have the opportunity to play for their local basketball and volleyball teams.

Lacy brought this vision to a reality, while putting in more than $800 of her own money to let these kids have sports to play.

Her efforts earned her the nod as this month’s First State Bank Community Champion. If you’d like to nominate a deserving individual whose actions are making our community a better place, you can find nomination forms online at www.fsbcentral.com