Miracle Treat Day Fundraiser Today at Dairy Queen

One local business is saying a Blizzard is today’s forecast.

Dairy Queen is hosting their annual Miracle Treat Day today to benefit our regional Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Each year, many Panhandle children have to go to Denver Children’s hospital- and this fundraiser helps the community help out those kids in need.

The Scottsbluff Dairy Queen will be donating all profits from Blizzard sales on Thursday to the hospital, and each year they traditionally raise between $10,000 to $15,000. Scottsbluff Manager Yvonnne Merrigan says this opportunity will be a sweet way to help out kids in need.

Today’s Miracle Treat Day will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.