Missing Plates Leads to Scottsbluff Meth Arrests

A Friday afternoon traffic stop in Scottsbluff lands two local men in jail on felony drug distribution charges.

Court documents say a Scotts Bluff County Deputy pulled over a Jetta shortly after 3 p.m. because it did not have any licence plates. Authorities soon learned that the driver, 32-year-old Christopher Gomez, was driving on a suspended driver’s license and the passenger, 31-year-old Victor Mata III, had a local Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Both men were placed under arrest and the deputy then conducted a subsequent search. Under the passenger seat where Gomez was sitting a deputy found three baggie of suspected methamphetamine totaling 8 grams and a digital scale. Additionally, a total of $1,473 cash was found on Gomez.

Mata III is charged with Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- a Class II Felony- and is also facing a Habitual Criminal enhancement. He’s being held on a $70,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court next Monday for his preliminary hearing.

Gomez is also charged with Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- as well as a misdemeanor charge of Driving Under Suspension. He’s being held on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for his preliminary hearing.