Missing toddler named Miracle found unharmed in cold car

Police in suburban Denver say a missing toddler was found unharmed after spending an unknown amount of time in her mother’s missing car in cold weather.

Aurora police chief Nick Metz says 18-month-old Miracle Adu was crying when officers entered the car Thursday night, which he said was the best sound they could have heard. She was alert but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police in the Denver area as well as the FBI had been looking for the girl since her father reported her missing around noon Thursday.

Police say the girl’s mother had been found earlier that day in Denver naked and incoherent.

She wasn’t able to help them in the search but she luckily had a distinctive car _ an orange Fiat _ that authorities focused on finding.