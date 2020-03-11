Mistrial For Kimball Man Charged With Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death

A hung jury in the trial against 24-year-old Alexander Romero, who is charged with Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death, results in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon in Kimball County District Court.

The jury deliberated for more than ten hours Monday and Tuesday, but shortly before 3 p.m., District Judge Derek Weimer declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to come to a unanimous consensus on whether Romero was guilty or not guilty.

The case is now set for a re-trial this spring, and the court is working to find a date that works for the expert witnesses who testified during the first trial.

Court records say last March, the unresponsive infant was brought to Kimball Health Services and died several days later. Romero says the child either fell off a futon or was injured when he tripped and fell while holding her.

Doctors said the child’s injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall, and also noticed additional injuries to the girl’s liver and spleen.

Romero could face 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the Class 1B Felony Charge.