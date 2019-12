As crews worked to dig out of this Thanksgiving weekend blizzard, one Nebraska Department of Transportation plow driver broke down near Lyman.

Mitchell 3rd Grader Camden Anderson was at his grandparents, felt bad for the driver, and asked his grandma if he could help.

The solution? A fresh cup of hot chocolate to warm the driver up until he could get back up and running.

Peggy Hill shared this video of a little random act of kindness going a long way.