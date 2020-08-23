Mitchell Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash Sunday West of Scottsbluff

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says a Mitchell man died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday on Highway 26 just west of Scottsbluff near the South Beltline Overpass.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Troy Brown, deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3:24 a.m. and determined a 2007 Chevy Suburban driven by 34-year-old Joshua Green had been westbound, went onto the north shoulder and overcorrected, crossing all four lanes of Highway 26. Investigators say the SUV had went over the Burlington Northern rail road tracks after leaving the roadway and struck an embankment.

Brown says no seatbelts were in use and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Assisting with the investigation were the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, Valley Ambulance and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.