Mitchell Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Southwest Nebraska

Authorities say a Mitchell man was killed and two women were seriously injured in a collision late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 6 west of Culbertson.

The McCook Gazette is reporting that 61-year-old James Cannia, the driver of one of the two pickups involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injured were the driver of the other pickup, 20-year-old Shanel Barnard of Wauneta and a 17-year-old passenger whose name and hometown were not released.

A Nebraska State Patrol report says Cannia was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident around 5:12 p.m., while Barnard and the teen were unrestrained.