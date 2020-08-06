class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477407 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Mitchell Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Southwest Nebraska

BY Scott Miller | August 6, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Mitchell Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Southwest Nebraska

Authorities say a Mitchell man was killed and two women were seriously injured in a collision late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 6 west of Culbertson.

The McCook Gazette is reporting that 61-year-old James Cannia, the driver of one of the two pickups involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injured were the driver of the other pickup, 20-year-old Shanel Barnard of Wauneta and a 17-year-old passenger whose name and hometown were not released.

A Nebraska State Patrol report says Cannia was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident around 5:12 p.m., while Barnard and the teen were unrestrained.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: