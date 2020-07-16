class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473534 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Mitchell Man Facing Sexual Assault of a Child Charge

BY Ryan Murphy | July 16, 2020
A 46-year-old Mitchell man has been arrested on a Colorado state warrant charging him with Sexual Assault of a Child.

Daniel Hershfeldt was arraigned on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court on a fugitive from justice charge. Court documents say he facing the charges out of Logan County, Colorado.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on July 1st and was served on July 6th.

During his appearance yesterday, Hershfeldt signed a waiver of extradition agreeing to return to Colorado as a prisoner to answer to the Sexual Assault of a Child charge.

