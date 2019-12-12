class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426492 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Mitchell Man on Probation Facing New Drug-Related Charges

BY Scott Miller | December 12, 2019
Courtesy Photo SBCDC

A Mitchell man on post release supervision for a prior drug conviction earlier this year is facing new drug-related charges after officers conducted a routine probation house check in Scottsbluff Monday.

Brandon Grieb was taken into custody after probation officers found 5 plastic baggies containing a white powder that the 21-year-old told police was cocaine, as well as two scales with a white powder residue, alcohol, knifes, and razor blades.

The substance was field-tested by the Scottsbluff Fire Department, and was identified by a chemical analysis device to be cocaine hydrochloride.

Grieb made his first appearance in court Wednesday on three felony charges that include possession of 28 to 139 grams of a controlled substance.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 16 with bond set at $150,000 with a ten percent provision.

