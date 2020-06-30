class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470286 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Mitchell Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for December Cocaine Bust

BY Ryan Murphy | June 30, 2020
A 22-year-old Mitchell man has been sentenced to prison after getting caught with a sizable amount of cocaine.

Brandon Grieb was arrested after a probation search of his home in December led to the discovery of five baggies that with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

He was initially charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (28 to 139 grams); but in April pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Possession of Cocaine (10 to 27 grams)  with Intent to Distribute- which is a Class ID Felony.

On Friday, Grieb was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of three years in prison, and was given credit for 199 days already served.

 

