Mitchell Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for December Cocaine Bust

A 22-year-old Mitchell man has been sentenced to prison after getting caught with a sizable amount of cocaine.

Brandon Grieb was arrested after a probation search of his home in December led to the discovery of five baggies that with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

He was initially charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (28 to 139 grams); but in April pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Possession of Cocaine (10 to 27 grams) with Intent to Distribute- which is a Class ID Felony.

On Friday, Grieb was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of three years in prison, and was given credit for 199 days already served.