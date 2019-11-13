Mitchell Police Find Large Amount of Meth Hidden in Fake Fire Extinguisher

A Mitchell resident who phoned in a suspicious vehicle to authorities helped police make a sizable drug bust Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received a call from a resident about a suspicious pickup parked in the back of a residence on 22nd Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Billy Murphy of Scottsbluff. Officers detected the strong odor of marijuana, and Murphy admitted he had just smoked.

Murphy was searched, and told officers there was a loaded syringe with meth in his coat. He also gave officers permission to search the backpack that was on the front seat.

Inside the backpack, officers found numerous knives and a fire extinguisher that had a false bottom. Inside the fire extinguisher, officers found marijuana, more syringes, and a sandwich gag containing 12 small baggies of methamphetamine in it.

He’s now facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (10-28 grams) With Intent To Distribute- a Class 1D Felony.

Murphy was arraigned on the charge Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.