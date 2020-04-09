Monument Mall Closing Doors to Interior Shops Thursday Until Further Notice

Monument Mall in Scottsbluff is joining other malls across the country in closing the doors to interior shops as the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to fight it through social distancing continue to take a toll on the economy.

Tommy Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for mall owner Rockstep Capital, says the doors to the interior of the mall close at 5 p.m. Thusday, and will remain that way until further notice.

“The foot-traffic’s not there, (and) it’s just a common-sense decision, really,” says Stewart. “When you have one or two smaller mom-and-pop tenants (still open) in there, we just decided to go ahead and do that. Almost all of the malls throughout the country have closed.”

However, Stewart also tells KNEB News those businesses with exterior entrances at the mall have the option to remain open.

Those stores would be Harbor Freight, Dunham’s, Hobby Lobby and Dollar Tree, and Applebee’s for car-side pick up only.