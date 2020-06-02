Monument Valley Pathway Project Construction to Begin in July

After nearly a decade of planning and preparation, construction on the Monument Valley Pathway North project is now set to begin next month.

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved a resolution naming Paul Reed Construction as the contractor for the project with the low bid of $5,687,326.17.

Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl told the council that with everything in place, the work will get started rather quickly. Bohl said from the meetings they have had, he said they will likely start with the pedestrian overpass structure and work both ways from there.

Bohl told the council that you can see where the overpass will be constructed where utility relocation work was being done along Highway 26 between Avenue B and 5th Avenue.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July with completion of the project anticipated to be a year later in July 2021.