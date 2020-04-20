More than $10,000 Distributed So Far Through United Way COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund

United Way of Western Nebraska has awarded $10,525 to four non-profit organizations that applied for funding from United Way’s COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.

Northwest Community Action Partnership was granted funds for their food pantries and diaper banks in Alliance and Chadron

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska will receive a grant for rent and utility assistance for their clients in Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne Counties

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center received funds for emergency food boxes

First Christian Church in Scottsbluff received a grant for their food pantry

United Way of Western Nebraska established the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund to provide nonprofit organizations in our service area with flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on our community or other publicly declared crisis, including immediate basic needs, gaps in service, and operational challenges. Preference is given to the provision of direct services and meeting basic needs.

An Ad Hoc Advisory Committee has been formed with community leaders from Alliance, Chadron and the Scottsbluff area to work with United Way to advise on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the community. The committee will administer grants from the fund in phases to help address immediate needs and short-term and longer-term impacts of the outbreak and recovery.

Grants will be released on a rolling basis as the situation unfolds, making it possible to move resources as quickly as possible and adapt to evolving community needs. The process overall will be dependent upon available dollars. The goal is to notify applicants of granting decisions as expeditiously as possible.

Donations are being accepted to the fund and may be made online at uwwn.org/covid, texting UWGIVE to 313131 or mailing your donation to United Way, 1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. 100% of the funds raised for United Way’s COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund will be granted to nonprofits in our service area.

As is the tradition of United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN), funds raised in UWWN’s service areas remain in those areas to support non-profit organizations with a focus of helping people. For more information visit uwwn.org and select the COVID-19 Resources tab.