More than $34,000 Raised During 2020 Panhandle Polar Plunge

Mild temperatures and high spirits helped make the 9th Annual Panhandle Polar Plunge a rousing success.

Twelve teams featuring 142 plungers have spent the past month or so raising funds for today’s big event, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Nebraska.

While the final tallies are still being totaled, an estimated $34,130 was raised during this year’s plunge, just shy of the record set in 2015.

This year’s top fundraising team was the local Scotts Bluff County Thunder Special Olympics team, with more than $10,000 pledged to their more than two dozen members.

Rural Radio Scottsbluff had another strong fundraising year, with more than $6,500 raised- including Station Manager Bill Boyer raising more than $3,600 individually.

The funds from the Panhandle Polar Plunge will be used to help Special Olympics to support sports, health and educational programs.

Since its inception, the Panhandle Polar Plunge has helped raise more than $135,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska.

This years top individual fundraiser was AJ Gass, who raised a whopping $4,397. The best original costume went to the Nebraska State Patrol’s Mystery Inc.