More than 450 Tested in Weekend Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Panhandle

BY Scott Miller | May 12, 2020
Drive-through testing by the Nebraska National Guard wrapped up Monday afternoon in the Panhandle, with a total of 453 tests conducted in six communities over three days.

Chadron had the most people sign up with 95, followed by Oshkosh with 76, Sidney with 75 and 73 tests conducted in Gordon.

Alliance and Bridgeport has the lowest signups with 70 and 64, respectively.

Panhandle Public Health Officials say test results for those who underwent the procedures can be expected back generally in 72 hours from the time of testing.

